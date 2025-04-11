Boca Raton, Apr 11 (AP) A small plane crashed Friday morning in South Florida near a major interstate highway and railroad tracks, police said.

The Boca Raton Police said in a social media post that several roads near the Boca Raton Airport were closed near Interstate 95. Local media reported the plane was on fire, with a large plume of smoke and firefighters were responding.

It wasn't immediately clear how many people were on the plane and whether there are any survivors.

Further details were not immediately available. (AP)

