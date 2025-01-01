Seattle, Jan 1 (AP) A Hawaiian airlines flight bound for Honolulu was forced to return to the Seattle airport shortly after take-off due to reports of smoke in the cockpit, according to the Federal Aviation Administration.

The Airbus A330 took off at about 1 pm on Monday from the Seattle-Tacoma International Airport carrying 273 passengers and 10 crew members. It was heading to Daniel K. Inouye International Airport in Honolulu when the crew reported fumes in the flight deck, Hawaiian Airlines spokesperson Marissa Villegas said in an email.

Also Read | New Year 2025: From Sydney to Vladivostok, World Begins Welcoming 2025 With Light Shows, Embraces and Ice Plunges.

The FAA is investigating the incident on Hawaiian Airlines Flight 21.

“The captain declared an emergency to obtain priority handling and the Airbus A330 landed at SEA without incident,” Villegas said. Fire and medical personnel met the aircraft at the gate as a precaution and everyone onboard safely deplaned, she said.

Also Read | ‘No One Can Ever Stop Taiwan’s Reunification with China’, Says President Xi Jinping in His New Year 2025 Message.

Once the aircraft was cleared, the Port of Seattle Fire Department boarded to investigate and did not find any smoke or smell at the time, airport spokesperson Perry Cooper told the AP in an email.

Flight 21 left Seattle on Tuesday morning in a new aircraft, Villegas said.

"Safety is our priority, and we sincerely apologise for this event," she said. (AP)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)