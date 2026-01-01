New Year 2026 Celebrations Across India: Fireworks, Prayers and Festive Cheer Light Up Cities From Delhi to Goa (Watch Videos)

Washington, DC [US], January 1 (ANI): South Asia analyst Michael Kugelman described late former Bangladesh Prime Minister Khaleda Zia as a "political titan," saying she played a key role in shaping the country's democratic journey and remained a central figure in its politics for decades.

Kugelman said that Zia was a prominent advocate of democracy who stood up to military rule.

He also added that Prime Minister Narendra Modi's condolence message and External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar's decision to attend her funeral signal India's intent to re-engage with Bangladesh amid signs that the Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) could return to power in the next government.

In an interview with ANI, Kugelman on Wednesday said, "Zia was a political Titan in Bangladesh. It's common to frame her role in Bangladesh's politics in the context of her notoriously bitter rival with Sheikh Hasina. But we do need to give some credit for what she did as a leader. She was a prominent advocate of democracy in Bangladesh when she stood against the military."

"PM Modi very quickly issued condolence readings after the passing of Zia, and the EAM attending her funeral is significant. It should perhaps be seen with an eye toward what is coming in Bangladesh's politics," he said.

"There's a very good chance that the BNP will lead the next government in Bangladesh. The Indian government will be keen to engage with a government led by the BNP. There seems to be a recognition that it's important to get this relationship back on track. I suspect that the BNP government, which Tarique Rahman could lead, would be willing to reciprocate. However, given the current climate in Bangladesh, where there's a lot of anti-India sentiment, there could be some domestic political risks for the next elected government in Bangladesh to extend a hand to the Indian side," he added.

Khaleda Zia, Bangladesh's first woman Prime Minister, died on Tuesday at the age of 80 after a prolonged illness. A dominant figure in national politics for decades, she led the country for three terms and played a key role in restoring democracy following years of military rule.

Zia was laid to rest today beside her husband, former President Ziaur Rahman, at Sher-e-Bangla Nagar in Dhaka, according to Daily Star.

Zia was laid to rest following her namaz-e-janaza at the South Plaza of the Jatiya Sangsad Bhaban, the report said.

Thousands gathered to pay their final respects to the veteran leader.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi also expressed deep sorrow over Khaleda Zia's death, extending condolences to her family and the people of Bangladesh, and recalling his meeting with her in Dhaka in 2015. (ANI)

