World News | South Korea Plans to Send 370,000 Masks to Adoptees Abroad

Seoul, May 25 (AP) South Korea plans to send 370,000 face masks to tens of thousands of South Koreans adopted in the West to help them weather the coronavirus.

The Foreign Ministry said its diplomatic missions will work with dozens of international adoption groups to distribute the masks in 14 countries.

South Korea has been a major source of babies for adoption in the West since the end of 1950-53 Korean War.

According to official figures, there are around 167,000 adopted South Koreans living abroad, but experts say the actual number is closer to 200,000. (AP)

