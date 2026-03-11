Pakistan National Cricket Team vs Bangladesh National Cricket Team Live Score: A new era for Pakistan cricket begins at the Shere Bangla National Stadium as they face Bangladesh in the opening fixture of a three-match ODI series. You can find Pakistan National Cricket Team vs Bangladesh National Cricket Team match scorecard here. This encounter marks a significant turning point for the visitors, who have arrived in Dhaka with a heavily restructured squad following a disappointing T20 World Cup campaign. With senior stars omitted and fresh talent introduced, all eyes are on whether this bold reset can pay immediate dividends against a formidable Bangladesh side on their home turf. Pakistan vs Bangladesh Live Streaming Online and Free Telecast, 1st ODI 2026.

A Bold Reset for Pakistan

The major talking point ahead of the toss has been the Pakistan selectors' decision to omit former captain Babar Azam, along with pace spearhead Naseem Shah and opener Saim Ayub. Under the leadership of Shaheen Shah Afridi, Pakistan are handing debuts to three players in their top order: Sahibzada Farhan, Maaz Sadaqat, and Shamyl Hussain.

White-ball coach Mike Hesson has emphasised that this series is about identifying the core for the 2027 ODI World Cup. While the exclusion of Babar Azam has sparked debate, the team management appears committed to testing their domestic performers in the challenging, spin-friendly conditions of Mirpur. Dhaka Weather and Rain Forecast for Pakistan vs Bangladesh 1st ODI 2026.

Tigers Look to Home Comforts

Bangladesh, led by Mehidy Hasan Miraz, enter the series with a mix of stability and tactical experimentation. The most notable change is the shift of veteran batter Litton Das to the number five position. Head coach Phil Simmons believes this move will provide much-needed security to the middle order, allowing Das to use his experience against both spin and the old ball.

Despite missing injured pacers Hasan Mahmud and Tanzim Hasan Sakib, the Tigers boast a balanced attack featuring the experienced Taskin Ahmed and Mustafizur Rahman. Having historically performed well at the Mirpur Fortress, the hosts will be eager to exploit any nerves in the young Pakistani batting line-up. Pakistan vs Bangladesh ODI Series 2026 Schedule.

Squads

Pakistan National Cricket Team: Shaheen Shah Afridi (c), Sahibzada Farhan, Maaz Sadaqat, Shamyl Hussain, Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Salman Ali Agha, Hussain Talat, Faheem Ashraf, Haris Rauf, Mohammad Wasim Jnr, Abrar Ahmed.

Bangladesh National Cricket Team: Mehidy Hasan Miraz (c), Soumya Sarkar, Najmul Hossain Shanto, Litton Das, Tawhid Hridoy, Afif Hossain, Mahidul Islam Bhuiyan (wk), Rishad Hossain, Taskin Ahmed, Mustafizur Rahman, Nahid Rana.