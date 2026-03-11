Bangladesh has chased down the target in under 15 overs. Tanzid Hasan has led the chase perfectly, scoring, which included an 82-run stand with Najmul Hossain. Pakistan bowlers looked toothless in the middle, with Shaheen Afridi and Mohammad Wasim Jr picking a wicket apiece. Bangladesh have taken a 1-0 lead in the three-ODI series.
The game is running away from Pakistan, with Bangladesh nearing the 100-run mark. Meanwhile, Tanzid Hasan and Najmul Shanto have added 50 runs for the second wicket. Hasan is nearing the fifth ODI fifty.
OUT! Much-needed wicket for Pakistan, and captain Shaheen Afridi gets the breakthrough. A wider ball gets the better of Saif Hassa, who handed a simple catch point thanks to an outside edge.
Bangladesh will hope that Saif Hassan and Tanzid Hasan provide the home side a steady hand, given how often a low-scoring chase can get tricky. This will be the test for Pakistan's bowling unit, which is heavily pace stacked.
OUT! Finally, Bangladesh have managed to bundle out Pakistan. Mustafizur Rahman comes into the attack, and immediately gets the job done for Bangladesh. Faheem Ashraf scored a valiant 37, ensuring Pakistan went past the 100-run mark. Nahid Rana shone with an exceptional five-wicket haul.
Bangladesh have struggled to get rid of the final, where Faheem Ashraf and Abrar Ahmed have added 31 off 37 balls. Ahsraf, in particular have kept the scoreboard ticking with 7 boundaries, which saw Pakistan cross the 100-run mark, which looked impossible at one time.
Bangladesh captain Mehdi Hasan Miraz's three wickets have completely ended any chance of a revival for Pakistan in the contest. Taskin Ahmed, too, returned for this second spell and claimed a wicket, which sees Pakistan falter to 91 for 9.
Abdul Samad fell for a six-ball duck as captain Mehidy Hasan Miraz became a bowler apart from Nahid Rana to claim a wicket for Bangladesh in this match. Rana could have claimed his sixth, but Bangladesh did not opt for a DRS call against a leg-before appeal against Faheem Ashraf.
OUT! Nahid Rana claims an ODI five-wicket haul, and dismisses Pakistan's T20I captain Salman Ali Agha. This is Rana's maiden five-wicket haul in ODIs. Agha wanted to flick the ball, but Tanzid Hasan managed to hold on to a juggling catch in the end.
OUT! A sensational delivery by Nahid Rana to get rid of Mohammad Rizwan. Rizwan wanted to angle the ball on off, but could only help the ball to wicketkeeper Litton Das, who claimed a brilliant diving catch off a thick edge. All four Pakistan wickets have fallen to Rana.
Pakistan National Cricket Team vs Bangladesh National Cricket Team Live Score: A new era for Pakistan cricket begins at the Shere Bangla National Stadium as they face Bangladesh in the opening fixture of a three-match ODI series. You can find Pakistan National Cricket Team vs Bangladesh National Cricket Team match scorecard here. This encounter marks a significant turning point for the visitors, who have arrived in Dhaka with a heavily restructured squad following a disappointing T20 World Cup campaign. With senior stars omitted and fresh talent introduced, all eyes are on whether this bold reset can pay immediate dividends against a formidable Bangladesh side on their home turf. Pakistan vs Bangladesh Live Streaming Online and Free Telecast, 1st ODI 2026.
A Bold Reset for Pakistan
The major talking point ahead of the toss has been the Pakistan selectors' decision to omit former captain Babar Azam, along with pace spearhead Naseem Shah and opener Saim Ayub. Under the leadership of Shaheen Shah Afridi, Pakistan are handing debuts to three players in their top order: Sahibzada Farhan, Maaz Sadaqat, and Shamyl Hussain.
White-ball coach Mike Hesson has emphasised that this series is about identifying the core for the 2027 ODI World Cup. While the exclusion of Babar Azam has sparked debate, the team management appears committed to testing their domestic performers in the challenging, spin-friendly conditions of Mirpur. Dhaka Weather and Rain Forecast for Pakistan vs Bangladesh 1st ODI 2026.
Tigers Look to Home Comforts
Bangladesh, led by Mehidy Hasan Miraz, enter the series with a mix of stability and tactical experimentation. The most notable change is the shift of veteran batter Litton Das to the number five position. Head coach Phil Simmons believes this move will provide much-needed security to the middle order, allowing Das to use his experience against both spin and the old ball.
Despite missing injured pacers Hasan Mahmud and Tanzim Hasan Sakib, the Tigers boast a balanced attack featuring the experienced Taskin Ahmed and Mustafizur Rahman. Having historically performed well at the Mirpur Fortress, the hosts will be eager to exploit any nerves in the young Pakistani batting line-up. Pakistan vs Bangladesh ODI Series 2026 Schedule.
Squads
Pakistan National Cricket Team: Shaheen Shah Afridi (c), Sahibzada Farhan, Maaz Sadaqat, Shamyl Hussain, Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Salman Ali Agha, Hussain Talat, Faheem Ashraf, Haris Rauf, Mohammad Wasim Jnr, Abrar Ahmed.
Bangladesh National Cricket Team: Mehidy Hasan Miraz (c), Soumya Sarkar, Najmul Hossain Shanto, Litton Das, Tawhid Hridoy, Afif Hossain, Mahidul Islam Bhuiyan (wk), Rishad Hossain, Taskin Ahmed, Mustafizur Rahman, Nahid Rana.