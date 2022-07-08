Seoul [South Korea], July 8 (ANI/Xinhua): South Korea reported 19,323 new COVID-19 cases as of midnight Thursday compared to 24 hours ago, taking the total number of infections to 18,471,172, the health authorities said Friday.

The daily caseload was slightly up from 18,511 in the previous day, and far higher than 9,522 tallied a week earlier, according to the Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency (KDCA).

For the past week, the daily average number of confirmed cases was 14,622.

Among the new infections, 191 were imported cases, lifting the total to 36,701.

The latest number of infected people who were in a serious condition stood at 62, up by six from the previous day.

Twelve more deaths were confirmed from COVID-19, bringing the death toll to 24,605. The total fatality rate was 0.13 percent. (ANI/Xinhua)

