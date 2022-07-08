Tokyo, Jul 8 (AP) Japan's former Prime Minister Shinzo Abe collapsed and was bleeding after apparently being shot during a campaign speech in western Japan, NHK public television said Friday.

NHK says Abe was bleeding when he collapsed and was rushed to a hospital.

Also Read | Karnataka: Bangladeshi National Faisal Ahmed, Convict in Murder Case, Arrested From Bengaluru.

Witnesses reported hearing gunshots in the apparent attack in Nara. He was standing while making an election campaign speech ahead of Sunday's election for the parliament's upper house. (AP)

Also Read | Boris Johnson Resigns As UK PM; From Partygate to Chris Pincher Scandal, Here's a List of Events That Led to His Resignation.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)