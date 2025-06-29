Seoul [South Korea], June 29 (ANI): Former South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol is set to face another round of questioning by a special counsel team this week, Yonhap news agency reported.

This development comes after a 15-hour gruelling session on Saturday. Yoon was questioned about allegations related to his December 3 martial law declaration and suspicions that he ordered the Presidential Security Service to block his arrest in January.

According to Yonhap news agency, the special counsel team plans to continue questioning Yoon until the investigation is complete.

The special counsel team has notified Yoon to appear for questioning again on Monday. It plans to summon him for questioning indefinitely until it wraps up the investigation.

Special prosecutors questioned Yoon for about five hours during the marathon session, which was partially suspended due to objections from Yoon's lawyers over the presence of a police investigator whom they claimed was unfit to question the former president, as per Yonhap news agency.

Yoon faces insurrection charges linked to his martial law declaration, which led to widespread protests and political turmoil in South Korea.

Yoon was questioned about a Cabinet meeting that took place just before his martial law declaration, his alleged attempt to obstruct the National Assembly from passing a resolution to lift martial law, and treason charges.

Yoon's lawyers told reporters after the session that the former president responded to the questions to the best of his knowledge.

The special counsel team plans to resume questioning Yoon at 9 am Monday over allegations he ordered officials to delete records of secure phones used by those allegedly involved in martial law operations.

Yoon underwent questioning by a special counsel team two weeks after the investigation began and 85 days after his removal from office.

This session marked Yoon's first appearance before an investigative body in about five months, following his arrest and questioning by the Corruption Investigation Office for High-ranking Officials (CIO) in January.

Notably, Yoon became the first sitting South Korean president to be arrested after a prolonged standoff with presidential security personnel in early January, which ultimately led to his detention on January 15.

Yoon did not respond to reporters' questions when entering or leaving the building. (ANI)

