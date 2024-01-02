Streaks of Light Seen in California. (Photo Credits: Video Grab)

Seoul [South Korea], January 2 (ANI): South Korea's opposition party chief, Lee Jae-myung, was attacked during his visit to the southeastern port city of Busan on Tuesday, Yonhap news agency reported.

Lee, the chief of the main opposition Democratic Party of Korea, was struck on the left side of his neck at 10.27 am (local time) during a question-answer session with reporters.

Earlier, he toured the construction site of a new airport on Busan's Gadeok Island, Yonhap reported.

Moreover, after the attack, he remained conscious, but the bleeding continued.

Lee was then transferred to a hospital approximately 20 minutes after the attack, according to the agency.

According to reports, the male assailant was overpowered and apprehended at the scene of the attack.

Further details are awaited. (ANI)

