Madrid, Aug 19 (AP) Spain's Health Ministry says 3,715 coronavirus infections have been diagnosed in the past 24 hours, a new single-day record since the country emerged from a three-month lockdown in mid-June.

With 136 cases per 100,000 inhabitants for the past two weeks, Spain tops the European chart of the highest cumulative incidence. It's one of the main indicators closely monitored by epidemiologists.

The Madrid region, home to 6.6 million, has emerged as one of the hot spots in the new wave of outbreaks, which officials have linked mostly to family reunions and nightlife.

New regulations, including on hours of nightlife and close outdoor smoking, take effect Thursday in the Spanish capital.

The country added 127 deaths to reach nearly 28,800 confirmed victims. However, the number doesn't count those who suffered from the coronavirus but weren't tested. (AP)

