Colombo [Sri Lanka] December 3 (ANI): Finance Minister B Rajapaksa met India's NSA Ajit Doval and Union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri on his second day of visit to India.

"On the second day of the visit to India, forward-looking discussions on strengthening the bilateral partnership in multiple spheres between India and Sri Lanka was mooted," tweeted Indian High Commission to Sri Lanka.

Also Read | COVID-19 Delta Variant May Have Increased Ability to Evade Vaccine-Induced Immunity, Says Study.

This visit is Basil Rajapaksa's first official visit abroad since becoming the Finance Minister (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)