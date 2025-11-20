Tel Aviv [Israel], November 20 (ANI/TPS): Israel's Ministry of Economy and Industry has opened a new quota for 1,500 unskilled workers from Sri Lanka to support the country's industrial sector.

The move, part of a bilateral agreement with Sri Lanka, aims to address labour shortages that have hampered production and innovation in recent years.

Also Read | Gujarat: Young Pakistani Couple Claiming To Be Minors Walk 3 Days Through Desert To Illegally Enter India To Escape Families' Opposition, Arrested in Kutch; Medical Tests Confirm They Are Adults.

"Every day of labor shortage is a day of harm to production and innovation," said the ministry's Director General, Moti Hagay.

Priority will be given to industrial plants with 20 or more employees, separate production sites, and small enterprises previously employing Palestinian workers. The program complements ongoing efforts to bring tens of thousands of foreign workers from India and Sri Lanka to Israel in multiple sectors. (ANI/TPS)

Also Read | 'I Have Signed Bill to Release the Epstein Files', Announces US President Donald Trump, Calls It 'A Major Push for Transparency'.

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)