Colombo, Nov 9 (PTI) Sri Lanka's Attorney General has asked the police to reduce congestion in prisons following a spike in COVID-19 cases in jails.

"We have 109 COVID-19 positive cases from several jails in the country," Chandana Ekanayake of the prisons administration said.

The Attorney General has asked police to reduce congestion in prisons, his office said.

Sri Lanka's COVID-19 infection tally crossed 14,000 cases on Monday.

Offices and businesses were reopened on Monday with limited presence after a 10-day lockdown in the capital district.

President Gotabaya Rajapaksa said that lockdowns are difficult to impose as the economic activities need to continue.

