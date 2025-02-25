London, Feb 25 (AP) Prime Minister Keir Starmer committed to raise UK defence spending to 2.5% of gross domestic product by 2027, saying Tuesday that Europe is in a new and insecure era.

The UK spends 2.3% of gross domestic product on defence, and the government had previously set a 2.5% target, without setting a date.

Starmer told lawmakers that the increase amounts to an additional 13.4 billion pounds ($17 billion) a year. He said the goal is for defense spending to rise to 3% of GDP by 2035.

The announcement comes as European countries scramble to bolster their collective defense as US President Donald Trump transforms American foreign policy, seemingly sidelining Europe as he looks to quickly end the war in Ukraine.

Trump has long questioned the value of NATO and complained that the US provides security to European countries that don't pull their weight.

Starmer is due to meet with Trump at the White House on Thursday.

The prime minister has offered to send British troops to Ukraine as part of a force to safeguard a ceasefire, but says an American “backstop” will be needed to ensure a lasting peace. Trump hasn't committed to providing security guarantees for Ukraine. (AP)

