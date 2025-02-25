Vatican City, February 25: Pope Francis has seen a 'slight improvement' in his health with no new episodes of asthma-like respiratory illness and improved test results, the Vatican News reported. As per the Vatican news, Pope Francis had no new episodes of asthma-like respiratory distress, the monitoring of his mild kidney insufficiency has not raised any concerns and his oxygen therapy continues, although with slightly reduced flow and oxygen levels.

Pope Francis has resumed work and, in the evening, called the parish in Gaza, the Vatican News noted. Given the complexity of the clinical picture, the doctors are prudently maintaining their cautious prognosis. The Vatican News shared that in the morning, the Pope received the Eucharist, while in the afternoon, he resumed his work. In the evening, he called the parish priest of Gaza to express his paternal closeness. The Holy Family parish in Gaza had sent a video, and the Pope called to thank them. Pope Francis Health Update: Pontiff Continues Recovery, Sleeps Well As Vatican Launches Marathon Prayers, Allies Cheer Him On.

The Pope thanked people who are praying for his health and recovery.

Pope Francis was admitted to Rome's Gemelli Hospital on February 14 with breathing difficulties and his condition subsequently worsened. He is battling pneumonia in both lungs as well as kidney issues in what has become the longest hospital stay of his nearly 12-year papacy, as per Al Jazeera. Thousands Gather Outside the Vatican to Pray for Pope Francis' Health.

Double pneumonia is a serious infection that can inflame and scar both lungs, making it difficult to breathe. The Vatican has described the pope's infection as "complex" and said it was caused by two or more microorganisms, Al Jazeera reported. The head of the Catholic Church, who has been pope since 2013, has suffered bouts of ill health over the past two years. He is particularly prone to lung infections because he developed pleurisy as a young adult and had part of one lung removed. The Pope's continued hospitalisation has prompted a global outpouring of concern and support, with a special prayer organised for Monday evening in St Peter's Square in Rome. Tributes also have been left outside the hospital where he is being treated, as per Al Jazeera.

