New Delhi, February 25: IndiGo will start operating the leased wide-body Boeing 787-9 aircraft on the Delhi-Bangkok route starting March 1 and continue to explore opportunities to take more planes on lease for operations. To meet the rising air traffic demand, the airline has inducted a Boeing 787-9 plane from Norse Atlantic temporarily ahead of taking deliveries of A321 XLRs, that have a longer range and A350s.

IndiGo has embarked on an ambitious international expansion plan and expects to induct A321 XLRs in the next financial year and the wide-body A350s in 2027. In a release on Tuesday, the airline said it will operate daily flights with the Boeing 787-9 plane on the Delhi-Bangkok route from March 1 onwards.

The aircraft will have 56 IndiGoStretch seats and 282 economy seats. "IndiGo will continue exploring opportunities to contract additional aircraft," the release said. Currently, the airline has a fleet of over 400 aircraft and operates around 2,200 daily flights.