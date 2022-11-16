Dubai, Nov 16 (AP) Iranian state TV says gunmen opened fire in a bazaar in the southwestern Iranian city of Izeh, killing at least five people and wounding civilians and security forces.

The motive of the attack was not immediately clear. Iran has seen nationwide protests in recent weeks and violent clashes as security forces have cracked down on dissent. (AP)

Also Read | PM Narendra Modi, British PM Rishi Sunak Agree on 'Enduring Importance' of UK-India Relationship.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)