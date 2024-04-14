Objects are seen in the sky over Amman after Iran launched drones towards Israel (Photo/Reuters)

Tel Aviv [Israel], April 14 (ANI): The Israeli military has claimed that, with a defence coalition of their international partners, they have successfully intercepted ninety-nine per cent of the aerial threats launched by Iran.

"IDF: Together with a defence coalition of international partners, we achieved a successful interception of 99% of aerial threats launched by Iran," said the Israel's Ministry of Foreign Affairs in a post on X.

On Sunday morning, Israel Defence Forces (IDF) Spokesperson Rear Adm Daniel Hagari also said that 99 per cent of the 300 or so projectiles fired by Iran at Israel overnight were intercepted by air defences.

"This is a very significant strategic achievement," he said in a morning press statement.

"The Iranian threat met the aerial and technological superiority of the IDF, combined with a strong fighting coalition, which together intercepted the vast majority of the threats," Hagari said.

In addition, Hagari said that Iran fired 120 ballistic missiles at Israel.

"As you can see now, the base is functioning and continues to perform its tasks. In the picture, you can see the runway at Nevatim," he said, showing live footage from the airbase.

"Iran thought it would be able to paralyse the base and thus damage our air capabilities, but it failed. Air Force planes continue to take off and land from the base, and leave for offence and defence missions, including the Adir (F-35) planes that are now returning from a base defence mission and soon you will see them landing," he added.

In the first-ever direct attack on Israel by Iran, the Islamic Republic on Saturday night launched a barrage of 300 attack drones and missiles from its territory towards the Jewish state, triggering air raid sirens throughout the Israel on Sunday morning as the military tried to intercept the Iranian projectiles, the Times of Israel reported.

The onset of the assault was confirmed by IDF Spokesman Hagari at 11 pm. Alongside missile launches, Hagari noted that Iran also fired missiles at Israel, with "numerous" Israeli fighter jets swiftly mobilizing to counter the attacks.

Air raid sirens blared across Israel early Sunday, starting at 1:42 am in southern Israeli communities and soon spreading throughout the country and many towns in the West Bank. Explosions resounded across the north and south, with reports of a young girl sustaining injuries from shrapnel following the interception of an Iranian ballistic missile in southern Israel.

The 7-year-old girl, from a Bedouin town near Arad, was rushed to Soroka Hospital in Beersheba in serious condition.

Despite the intensity of the assault, there were no further reports of injuries.

Iran's Revolutionary Guards confirmed the launch of numerous drones and missiles, targeting specific locations in Israel. Iranian state media quoted a statement from the elite force, acknowledging the attack. Additionally, an anonymous Iranian official, cited by the state-run IRNA news agency, confirmed the deployment of ballistic missiles.

Hagari provided details on the scale of the attack, stating that Iran unleashed over 300 projectiles, including 170 drones, 30 cruise missiles, and 120 ballistic missiles. Remarkably, Israeli air defences intercepted 99 per cent of the incoming threats, minimising the impact of the assault, Times of Israel reported. (ANI)

