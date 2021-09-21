Khartoum [Sudan], September 21 (ANI/Sputnik): Sudanese Prime Minister Abdullah Hamdok expressed the belief on Tuesday that the attempted military coup indicated the need for army and security agencies reform.

"The [attempted] coup is a manifestation of a national crisis, it indicates the need for a reform of our security agencies and military institutions," Hamdok said in an address, broadcast on Sudanese television.

The prime minister described the thwarted coup as an attempt by supporters of ex-Sudanese President Omar al-Bashir, who was ousted in 2019, to undermine the democratic transition.

Hamdok pledged that all those involved in the coup will be held accountable. (ANI/Sputnik)

