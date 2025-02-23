Nairobi, Feb 23 (AP) Sudan's paramilitary Rapid Support Forces and allies on Sunday signed a charter that paved the way for the establishment of a parallel government, as Sudan's army made advances recently against the rival groups.

The signing ceremony was held behind closed doors in Kenya's capital, Nairobi, after a highly publicised meeting last week in a building owned by the Kenyan government was condemned by the Foreign Ministry in Khartoum.

The signatories said they would establish a government of “peace and unity” despite concerns from human rights groups and the international community, which have accused RSF of committing atrocities and genocide since it started battling Sudan's army in April 2023.

The war in Sudan has killed more than 24,000 people and driven over 14 million people — about 30 per cent of the population — from their homes, according to the United Nations. An estimated 3.2 million Sudanese have escaped to neighbouring countries.

The UN last week said that throughout 2024, its human rights office documented more than 4,200 civilian killings, adding that the total number is likely much higher.

Sudan's military has gained the upper hand in the conflict as the RSF suffered multiple blows, including losing control of the city of Wad Medani, the capital of Gezira province, and other areas in the province.

The Sudanese military also regained control of the country's largest oil refinery.

The RSF appears to have lost control of the Greater Khartoum area and the cities of Omdurman and Khartoum Bahri. (AP)

