Tel Aviv, August 13: Israel's Ministry of Health released a chilling report revealing the brutal conditions endured by 12 hostages recently freed from Hamas captivity in Gaza on Tuesday. The report exposes a pattern of severe physical and psychological abuse, starvation, and medical neglect faced by men and women held hostage since the October 2023 conflict.

"This is a difficult report to read, even more difficult than the things I am detailing here," said Dr. Hagar Mizrahi, head of the ministry's medical division, who authored the report. "The abductees suffered hunger, abuse, beatings, severe violence, tying up - and the health condition of some of them is very serious." Israel Releases Footage of Apparent Hamas Execution in Gaza City; Disturbing Video Surfaces.

The survivors described relentless sexual harassment, humiliation, and intimidation. One female captive recounted months of abuse by her captors, while both men and women faced degrading remarks and constant threats. The Ministry raised serious concerns about lasting damage to the reproductive health of female survivors.

Hostages were confined in cramped underground tunnels -- sometimes just two square meters -- with extreme overcrowding or total isolation lasting over a year. Hygiene was virtually non-existent; captives were allowed to shower only once every few months, often sharing a single towel. Women's personal hygiene needs were entirely ignored. Israel-Hamas War: IDF Announces Start of ‘Extensive’ New Ground Operations in Gaza.

Deliberate starvation was routine. Prisoners received only one meager meal daily -- typically stale pita or rice often infested with worms -- and limited, contaminated water. Some endured entire days without food. This extreme deprivation led to dramatic weight loss, muscle wasting, vitamin deficiencies, including scurvy, weakened bones, and numerous other serious health issues, the report said.

"The extreme starvation endangers all their bodily systems and threatens their lives. Starvation damages the nervous system, brain, heart, lungs, and immune system. Any infection could prove fatal." Mizrahi warned, "Each day in captivity puts their survival at greater risk," Physical injuries were widespread. Many hostages returned to Israel with gunshot wounds and shrapnel injuries sustained during the initial abduction. Medical care was largely absent or inadequate, forcing some prisoners to treat their own wounds, sometimes losing consciousness. Infectious diseases, respiratory ailments, and skin conditions went untreated, causing hallucinations and chronic pain.

Captives lived under constant threat. The report recounted how guards brandished weapons and detonated grenades nearby to spread terror. Several hostages were bound so tightly that they lost sensation in their limbs. Many witnessed the brutal killing of family members and friends to manipulate and break their spirits.

The report also cited profound mental trauma among survivors. Many suffer from post-traumatic stress disorder, including nightmares, flashbacks, anxiety, and deep survivor's guilt. The report notes that psychological symptoms may worsen over time, underscoring the need for long-term care. In light of these findings, the Ministry urgently called on the International Committee of the Red Cross to provide immediate medical aid, food, and water to the remaining hostages in Gaza and to facilitate their release for proper treatment.

Approximately 1,200 people were killed, and 252 Israelis and foreigners were taken hostage in Hamas's attacks on Israeli communities near the Gaza border on October 7. Of the 50 remaining hostages, around 30 are believed to be dead.

