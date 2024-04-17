Streaks of Light Seen in California. (Photo Credits: Video Grab)

Stockholm, Apr 17 (AP) The Swedish parliament passed a law Wednesday lowering the age required for people to legally change their gender from 18 to 16.

Young people under 18 will still need approval by a guardian, a doctor, and the National Board of Health and Welfare.

Also Read | South Korea: Patient With Heart Disease Dies After Surgery Delay Amid Medical Vacuum.

The vote was 234 for and 94 against with 21 listed as absent. (AP)

Also Read | How European Trash Illegally Ends Up in Southeast Asia.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)