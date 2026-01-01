Screengrab of the site of the bar explosion in Crans-Montana, Switzerland. (Photo: As posted on X by @Tyroneking36852)

New Year 2026 Celebrations Across India: Fireworks, Prayers and Festive Cheer Light Up Cities From Delhi to Goa (Watch Videos)

Geneva [Switzerland], January 1 (ANI): A deadly explosion triggered a fire at a bar in Switzerland overnight, leaving "several injured and dead" and overwhelming nearby hospitals with burn victims, according to Swiss broadcaster Schweizer Radio und Fernsehen (SRF). The incident comes weeks ahead of the World Economic Forum's 2026 Annual Meeting, which will take place from January 19 to 23 in Davos-Klosters, Switzerland.

The blast occurred around 1:30 am, Valais police spokesman Gaetan Lathion told the Keystone-SDA news agency, adding that the cause of the explosion remains unknown. He said more than 100 people were inside the restaurant at the time of the incident, underlining the scale of the emergency response that followed.

Also Read | 'Peace on Earth': Donald Trump Shares Aspirational New Year 2026 Resolution at Star-Studded Mar-a-Lago Resort Celebrations.

Emergency services rushed to the scene soon after the explosion, as authorities worked to evacuate those trapped inside the building. A helpline has since been set up for families and relatives of victims at the telephone number "084 811 21 17".

The impact of the incident was quickly felt beyond the immediate area. A doctor from the Rega air rescue service told French-language broadcaster RTS that hospitals across French-speaking Switzerland were struggling to cope with a surge of patients suffering from severe burns. The doctor urged the public to show solidarity and avoid risky activities on January 1.

Also Read | Sikandar Raza's Younger Brother Muhammad Mahdi Passes Away; Zimbabwe Cricket Captain Shares Emotional Post After 13-Year-Old's Death.

As rescue operations continued, visuals circulating on social media, reportedly filmed from outside the Constellation Bar, showed flames burning inside the building while emergency responders converged on the site. The footage also captured numerous emergency vehicles arriving.

A witness told the broadcaster that "countless" ambulances, along with several helicopters, were deployed to evacuate and transport the injured, highlighting the seriousness of the injuries sustained.

While Swiss news outlet Blick reported that the blaze may have been triggered by fireworks during a New Year's Eve concert, Swiss police said the cause remains "unknown". According to SRF, the Valais cantonal police have scheduled a press conference for 10 am to provide further details on the incident and the ongoing investigation.

The incident took place in Crans-Montana, an upscale ski resort town located around two hours from Switzerland's capital, Bern. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)