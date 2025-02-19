Taipei [Taiwan], February 19 (ANI): Taiwan's Ministry of National Defence (MND) has said that 20 Chinese military aircraft, including J-16, KJ-500, etc were detected near its territory from 8:50 am (local time) on Wednesday.

Out of those, 15 crossed the median line of the Taiwan Strait and entered the northern, central and southwestern Air Defence Identification Zone (ADIZ) in conducting air-sea joint training along with other naval vessels, according to Taiwan's MND. It said that Taiwan Armed Forces have monitored the situation and responded accordingly.

In a post on X, Taiwan's Ministry of National Defence (MND) stated, "Overall 20 #PLA aircraft in various types (including J-16, KJ-500, etc.) were detected from 0850hr today. Out of which, 15 crossed the median line of the #Taiwan Strait and entered the northern, central and southwestern ADIZ in conducting air-sea joint training along with other PLAN vessels. #ROCArmedForces have monitored the situation and responded accordingly."

Meanwhile, Taiwan's Ministry of National Defence (MND) stated that Taiwan Armed Forces have been modernizing barracks living quarters since 2017. It noted that 83 facilities were completed by the end of last year, with nine more set for completion this year.

"Since 2017, the #ROCArmedForces have been modernizing barracks living quarters. By the end of last year, 83 facilities were completed, with 9 more set for completion this year, ensuring better care for the dedicated service members safeguarding our nation," Taiwan MND posted on X.

Earlier in the day, Taiwan recorded 36 sorties of People's Liberation Army aircraft and seven naval vessels operating near its territory till 6 am (local time) on Wednesday, according to Taiwan's Ministry of National Defence (MND).

As per the Taiwan Defence Ministry, 33 out of 36 sorties crossed the median line and entered Taiwan's northern, eastern and southwestern ADIZ.

"36 sorties of PLA aircraft and 7 PLAN vessels operating around Taiwan were detected up until 6 a.m. (UTC+8) today. 33 out of 36 sorties crossed the median line and entered Taiwan's northern, eastern and southwestern ADIZ. We have monitored the situation and responded accordingly", Taiwan's MND posted on X.

The Taiwan-China issue is a complex and longstanding geopolitical conflict centred on Taiwan's sovereignty. Taiwan, officially known as the Republic of China (ROC), operates its own government, military, and economy, functioning as a de facto independent state. However, China considers Taiwan a breakaway province and insists on the "One China" policy, which asserts that there is only one China, with Beijing as its capital.

China has consistently expressed its goal of reunification with Taiwan, using diplomatic, economic, and military pressure to isolate Taiwan internationally. Meanwhile, Taiwan, supported by a significant portion of its population, continues to maintain its independence. On February 17, Taiwan's Ministry of National Defence (MND) has strongly asserted that the Taiwan Strait is not under the sovereignty of China, emphasising that the freedom of navigation exercised by like-minded countries proves its legal status.

The MND further criticised China's military actions against Taiwan and its neighbouring countries, saying that these actions only highlight China's role as the greatest threat to regional peace and stability.

Sharing a post on X on Monday, MND said, "The Taiwan Strait is by no means under PRC sovereignty! Like-minded countries' freedom of navigation proves its legal status. #PLA military actions against #Taiwan and its neighbors only reaffirm that the PRC is the greatest threat to regional peace and stability." (ANI)

