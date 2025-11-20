Taiwan [Taipei], November 20 (ANI): Taiwan's Ministry of National Defense detected 24 Chinese sorties of various types around its territory.

Of the 24, 16 sorties crossed the median line of the Taiwan Strait and entered the northern, central and southwestern ADIZ.

Also Read | Earthquake in Kyrgyzstan: Quake of Magnitude 4.2 on Richter Scale Jolts Country.

In a post on X, the MND said, "Overall 24 sorties of PLA aircraft in various types (including J-10, J-16, KJ-500, etc.) were detected from 1454hr today. 16 out of 24 sorties crossed the median line of the Taiwan Strait and entered the northern, central and southwestern ADIZ in conducting air-sea joint training along with other PLAN vessels. ROC Armed Forces have monitored the situation and responded accordingly."

https://x.com/MoNDefense/status/1991478147607675354?s=20

Also Read | Why Are Gen Z Protesting Again in Nepal? Check Details As Young Protesters Clash With CPN-UML Members.

Earlier in the day, the MND detected 16 Chinese sorties and six naval vessels operating around Taiwan, and that it has monitored the situation and responded.

According to an update posted on X, 13 of the 16 sorties crossed the median line and entered the island's southwestern Air Defence Identification Zone (ADIZ).

"16 sorties of PLA aircraft and 6 PLAN vessels operating around Taiwan were detected up until 6 a.m. (UTC+8) today. 13 out of 16 sorties crossed the median line and entered Taiwan's northern and southwestern ADIZ. We have monitored the situation and responded," MND wrote in an 'X' post.

https://x.com/MoNDefense/status/1991310523993059550?s=20

Taiwan's Presidential Office accused China of stoking tensions with Japan for political advantage, hours after Chinese maritime authorities announced plans for live-fire missile exercises in the Yellow Sea. China's Maritime Safety Administration issued a navigation alert stating that the People's Liberation Army would carry out missile launches with live munitions in the central Yellow Sea from Tuesday through Thursday, as reported by The Taipei Times.

According to The Taipei Times, China also released a travel warning, claiming Chinese nationals in Japan faced rising criminal risks, an advisory widely seen as retaliation for comments made by Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi. During a parliamentary session, Takaichi stated that a Chinese naval blockade of Taiwan could be classified as a "survival-threatening situation" for Japan, potentially activating its self-defence mechanisms. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)