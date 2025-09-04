Taipei [Taiwan], September 4 (ANI): Taiwan's Ministry of Defense detected six Chinese military aircraft, five vessels and an official ship operating around its territorial waters as of 6am (local time) on Thursday.

As per the MND, of the six sorties, two crossed the median line and entered Taiwan's northern ADIZ.

Also Read | Harvard University Wins Lawsuit as US Judge Reverses Donald Trump Administration Funding Freeze, Court Says 'Anti-Semitism Used As Smokescreen for Ideologically-Motivated Assault'.

In a post on X, the MND said, "6 PLA aircraft, 5 PLAN vessels and 1 official ship operating around Taiwan were detected up until 6 a.m. (UTC+8) today. 2 out of 6 sorties crossed the median line and entered Taiwan's northern ADIZ. We have monitored the situation and responded accordingly."

https://x.com/MoNDefense/status/1963406662641082627

Also Read | Portugal Rail Derailment: At Least 15 Dead, 18 Injured in Lisbon As Funicular Elevador da Gloria Crashes After Derailment (Watch Videos).

Earlier on Wednesday, Taiwan's MND said it detected nine Chinese military aircraft, five naval vessels, and one official ship. Of the nine sorties by PLA aircraft, one crossed the median line and entered Taiwan's northern Air Defence Identification Zone (ADIZ).

In a post on X, he said, "9 PLA aircraft, 5 PLAN vessels and 1 official ship operating around Taiwan were detected up until 6 a.m. (UTC+8) today. 1 out of 9 sorties crossed the median line and entered Taiwan's northern ADIZ. We have monitored the situation and responded accordingly."

https://x.com/MoNDefense/status/1963044271612997747

Meanwhile, Taiwan's President William Lai, flagging growing Chinese incursions on its borders, said that any aggression inevitably fails, Taipei Times reported.

William Lai's remarks came on Tuesday, a day before Beijing's military parade attended by Russian President Vladimir Putin and North Korean leader Kim Jong-un.

Speaking at a gathering of military personnel, including several high-ranking officers, at the Ministry of National Defence, Lai said, "We all know that the current security environment is more severe than ever before. In recent years, the Chinese communists have persistently conducted high-intensity activities with military aircraft and vessels around the Taiwan Strait."

Lai further said that China's action are "not only a threat to Taiwan's democracy and freedom, but also a challenge to the democratic world," he added, "From the victory in World War II to the glorious achievements of the September 2nd naval battle and the August 23rd artillery exchange, the most valuable lesson remains: Unity ensures victory, while aggression inevitably fails." (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)