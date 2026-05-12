World News | Taiwan's Danjiang Bridge, World's Longest Single-mast Asymmetric Cable-stayed Bridge, Opens for Traffic

Taipei [Taiwan], May 12 (ANI): Taiwan's Danjiang Bridge, the world's longest single-mast asymmetric cable-stayed bridge, opens for traffic on Tuesday following an inauguration ceremony held on Saturday, marking the completion of a landmark infrastructure project nearly three decades in the making.

According to Focus Taiwan, the bridge connects Taiwan's Tamsui and Bali districts across the mouth of the Tamsui River on the northern side of the country and is expected to significantly improve regional connectivity.

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During the opening ceremony of the bridge on Saturday, Taiwanese President Lai Ching-te described the structure as a symbol of national pride and international recognition.

"This bridge is Taiwan's pride. It will become a landmark for Taiwan and another calling card for the country on the international stage," Lai said, as quoted by Focus Taiwan.

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"I also hope people across the country can, through the construction of the Danjiang Bridge, feel the respect Taiwan has earned internationally. If we stand united and work together, Taiwan will certainly become even better," he added.

The ceremony was also attended by Taiwanese Premier Cho Jung-tai, Transportation Minister Chen Shih-kai and New Taipei Mayor Hou Yu-ih.

Lai also praised the engineers and construction teams, especially Kung Sing Engineering Corp., for overcoming major technical and environmental challenges in delivering a project of unprecedented complexity.

Officials said the bridge was designed to support multiple modes of transport, including pedestrians, bicycles, scooters, cars, buses and light rail, making it one of the most versatile transport structures in Taiwan, as reported by Focus Taiwan.

Designed by the late Pritzker Prize-winning architect Zaha Hadid, the bridge features a signature curved single mast inspired by the movements of Cloud Gate Dance Theatre performers and spans nearly one kilometre across the river estuary.

Authorities expect the bridge to ease congestion around the Guandu Bridge and improve access between New Taipei and Taoyuan International Airport.

Once fully operational, it will reduce travel distance between Tamsui and Bali by around 15 kilometres, cutting commute times by approximately 25 minutes and reducing traffic on existing routes by about 30 per cent, as per Focus Taiwan.

Originally proposed in 1998, the project faced repeated delays due to environmental reviews, design revisions and technical challenges.

Construction finally began in 2019 after multiple failed tender attempts, with engineers later overcoming issues including underwater leakage and strong winds at the river estuary. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)