‘Lokah’ Star Kalyani Priyadarshan Expresses Her Excitement Ahead of Cannes 2026 Debut, Says ‘I Just Want To Enjoy the Whole Experience’

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Adding another feather to her cap, actress Kalyani Priyadarshan is gearing up to make her Cannes debut on the 14th of May this year. Spilling her excitement on stepping into the international platform, Kalyani shared, “Cannes has always been such an iconic celebration of cinema, so being there this year feels very special. I’m grateful for all the love 'Lokah Chapter One: Chandra' has received, and it definitely makes this moment even more memorable for me." Cannes 2026: Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Alia Bhatt, Kalyani Priyadarshan – List of Indian Celebs Expected To Rule Red Carpet.

Kalyani further pointed out the growing influence of Indian cinema on the global level. "I think Indian cinema is being recognised globally in such an exciting way right now, especially with newer voices and stories finding their space. It’s lovely to be part of that larger movement and experience a platform like Cannes at this stage of my journey," she went on to add.

Instagram Post of Kalyani Priyadarshan

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kalyani Priyadarshan (@kalyanipriyadarshan)

Revealing how she is preparing herself for the grand festival, Kalyani added, “I just want to enjoy the whole experience and go with the flow without putting too much pressure on myself.” Speaking about her Cannes look, she shared, “I’m excited about my outfit, we’re still figuring a few things out, but I’m really looking forward to it.” On another note, Priyadarshan's latest release, "Lokah - Chapter 1 - Chandra," made a significant contribution to add to her credibility as an actor. Emotionally overwhelmed with all the love that came her way, Priyadarshan shared that "I'm beyond speechless and truly beyond grateful for the love being showered on Lokah". Is Kalyani Priyadarshan Getting Married to Pranav Mohanlal? ‘Lokah’ Actress’ Mother Lissy Lakshmi Breaks Silence on Their Wedding Rumours.

Taking to her Instagram, she shared, "I’m beyond speechless, and truly beyond grateful for the love being showered on this film. In our industry, content has always been king, the biggest star of all - and once again, you’ve proved that to us. Thank you for giving us the chance to show that stories with vision will always find their place with you."

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(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on May 12, 2026 12:45 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).