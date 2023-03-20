Taipei [Taiwan], March 20 (ANI): In a first, Taiwan's former President Ma Ying-jeou is all set to visit the Chinese mainland next week.

Ma will be the first Taiwanese leader to visit China since the end of the Chinese Civil War in 1949, CNN reported citing the statement released by his foundation on Sunday.

Also Read | Dog Brutally Beaten, Set on Fire in UK’s Wirral; RSPCA Initiates Probe Into Gruesome Act of Animal Cruelty.

During his trip, the Taiwanese leader will lead a group of Taiwanese students to meet up with mainland Chinese students in various cities, according to the statement.

Ma, a prominent figure in Taiwan's opposition Kuomintang (KMT) party, will visit mainland China between March 27 and April 7.

Also Read | Canada: Turban Ripped, Sikh Student From India Dragged by Hair in British Columbia.

Notably, the trip comes at a time when the tensions between China and Taiwan are on rise.

The trip is reportedly said to be a private one it is filled with historic symbolism as he will also pay respects to his ancestors in southwestern Hunan province, reported CNN.

Taiwan's former president Ma Ying-jeou will visit mainland China next week, the first such trip by a former Taiwanese leader since the end of the Chinese Civil War in 1949.

Taiwan is a self-governing island democracy, but China's ruling Communist Party claims ownership of it and has repeatedly refused to rule out annexing it by force. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)