London, March 20: An investigation has been initiated following the shocking and "senseless" killing and setting on fire of a dog in woodland at Bidston Hill in Wirral, Merseyside. The female dog is believed to be a crossbreed and was found in a severely burned condition. As per the initial reports, the eight-year-old dog appeared to have been dragged for a distance of several meters after being attacked.

The dog’s X-rays revealed that both of her legs had been broken, and that attempts had been made to cut away some of her flesh in order to expose her ribs and other organs. Video: Dog Mercilessly Thrashed by Neighbours for Barking at Them in Bengaluru; Canine Shifted to Veterinary Hospital.

The dog's microchip, which was still present and has assisted veterinarians in knowing her age, is believed to have been the target of the ‘visible blows’ that were made. However, vets claim that it is impossible to know for sure whether she was already deceased when her body was set on fire.

RSPCA officials termed the incident as ‘senseless act of cruelty’, adding that it was extremely difficult and upsetting to gaze at the pictures of this poor animal. Further, the RSPCA expressed gratitude to Pawprints Wildlife Rescue, Tam O'Shanter Urban Farm, and other local residents who discovered the dog and reported it for assistance with the inquiry.

