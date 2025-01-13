Taipei [Taiwan], January 13 (ANI): Taiwan's National Security Bureau (NSB) has released an analysis of China's infiltration tactics, underscoring Beijing's attempts to recruit active service members by using military veterans, Taiwan News reported.

The short report, "Analysis on the Infiltration Tactics Concerning China's Espionage Cases", released on Sunday noted that the number of people in Taiwan prosecuted for Chinese espionage rose significantly in recent years, from 16 in 2021 to 64 in 2024. The report has been released by NSB, which is Taiwan's main intelligence agency and subordinate to the National Security Council.

Also Read | Meghan Markle Postpones Netflix Show 'With Love, Meghan' Release to March 4 Amid California Wildfires.

According to the NSB, targets of Chinese infiltration attempts included government agencies, local associations and military units. The NSB said 15 military veterans and 28 active service members were prosecuted in 2024, accounting for 23 per cent and 43 per cent respectively, of all Chinese espionage cases.

With regards to infiltration channels, the NSB said China created contacts with criminal gangs, local temples and religious groups, and civilian organizations and helped retired military personnel establish front companies and underground banks or casinos, Taiwan News reported.

Also Read | Animal Bestiality Turns Fatal in Brazil: Farm Worker Brutally Kicked to Death After ‘Trying To Have Sex With Cow’ in Samambaia.

According to the report, Chinese operatives, through these channels, frequently try to use retired military personnel to recruit active service members, establish networks through the internet or attempt to lure targets with cash or by exploiting their debts.

The NSB noted that for example, military personnel with financial difficulties could be offered loans through online platforms or underground banks in exchange for sharing secret intelligence, signing loyalty pledges or recruiting others.

During the election campaign, China organised all-expenses-paid trips for village chiefs in Taiwan to visit China in return for their support of candidates for specific parties, Taiwan News reported, citing the report.

In a case which was made public last week, the Taiwanese government indicted the founder of a small political party in Miaoli and six other retired military officers for accepting money in exchange for sharing pictures and the GPS coordinates of Taiwanese military installations, Taiwan News reported.

The political party founded by the group's leader and allegedly funded by China, the Fukang Alliance Party, ran four unsuspecting candidates in legislative elections in Taiwan in 2024. although none of the candidate came close to being elected.

According to the report, China's infiltration efforts are often aimed to gain access to sensitive national defense intelligence, develop espionage or "co-optee networks" in Taiwan, and even intervene in Taiwanese elections. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)