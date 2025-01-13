Brasilia, January 13: In a shocking incident in Brazil, a man working as a farm worker was allegedly kicked to death after he reportedly tried to have sex with a cow in Samambaia. The incident came to light when the 5-year-old farm worker was found unconscious on the ground wearing a condom. Police officials also found an open wrapper beside him. Soon after the incieent came to light, police launched an investigation in connection with the incident.

The bizarre incident is said to have taken place on Wednesday, January 8, at a farm in a rural area called Laje da Jiboia. According to a report in Mirror.Co.UK, a day before he was found dead, the man spent his day drinking with a colleague. The deceased's colleague told cops that the victim got up at 5 AM on the day of his death to milk the cows; however, he failed to return after taking the first lot of milk to the boss for his morning coffee. Brazil Shocker: Refused Alcohol, Woman Ploughs Car Into Liquor Store Crushing 2 Employees; Video Surfaces.

The incident came to light when the colleague found the man lying unconscious beside one of the cows. The colleague also learned that the deceased was wearing a condom as he had tried to move him. Meanwhile, police officials are working on the theory that the farm worker was killed with a kick to the head when he tried to interfere with one of the cows.

Medical responders arrived at the scene and tried to revive the deceased man but failed. They also discovered that the deceased man had gone into cardiac arrest. In a similar incident that took place in Spain in June 2024, a cleaner was arrested on suspicion of raping a goat at a veterinary hospital in Madrid. UK Bestiality Horror: Man Breaks Into Farm in Wiltshire, Has Sex With Shetland Pony; Investigation Underway.

The 43-year-old accused was arrested after a female student spotted him "in a strange position with the animal," following which she alerted a duty manager.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jan 13, 2025 08:40 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).