In the wake of deadly California wildfires, Meghan Markle, Duchess of Sussex, has postponed the release of her Netflix show With Love, Meghan. The series was set to premiere on Netflix on January 15. Now it will be released on March 4, as per Deadline. 2025 Los Angeles Wildfires: Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Meet Eaton Fire Victims, Distribute Food and Supplies (Watch Video).

In a statement released by the streamer, Markle said, "I'm thankful to my partners at Netflix for supporting me in delaying the launch, as we focus on the needs of those impacted by the wildfires in my home state of California."

The show, billed as a lifestyle program incorporating elements of cooking, gardening and shopping series, is a "heartfelt tribute to the beauty of Southern California," the move was "due to the ongoing devastation caused by the Los Angeles wildfires."

On Friday, Meghan and Prince Harry were spotted at the Pasadena Convention Center, where they were meeting with those displaced by the dual raging fires in Los Angeles.

As described by Pasadena Mayor Victor Gordo, the two met with and thanked first responders, anonymously helped distribute meals under chef Jose Andres' nonprofit World Central Kitchen (with whom they've partnered previously) and offered general assistance and comfort to those in need.

Throughout the years, both Markle and Prince Harry have made a well-documented, concerted effort to volunteer through their philanthropic arm Archewell Foundation, traveling globally to provide relief and resources.

Earlier, US President-elect Donald Trump expressed anger as the southern Californian fires continued to rage on. Calling it "one of the worst catastrophes" in the history of the US, he lashed out over the inability of authorities to put out the fires. Donald Trump shared his views on Truth Social.

"The fires are still raging in L.A. The incompetent pols have no idea how to put them out. Thousands of magnificent houses are gone, and many more will soon be lost. There is death all over the place. This is one of the worst catastrophes in the history of our Country. They just can't put out the fires. What's wrong with them?", the President-elect wrote. Meghan Markle Rejoins Instagram After 5-Year Hiatus, Shares First Post for 2025 (Watch Video).

According to New York Times, at least 24 people have been killed in fires, while another round of string winds is likely to hit the area of the next day. Two of the biggest blazes are in the Palisades and Eaton. The Eaton fire has killed at least 16 people.