New Delhi [India], July 18 (ANI): External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Friday shared four key pieces of advice for students and reflected on the enduring value of the school's teachings and their relevance in shaping successful lives while speaking at the 70th Raising Day celebrations of The Air Force School (TAFS) in the national capital.

While addressing the gathering at his alma mater, the EAM stated four key pieces of advice, noting that school should be taken seriously, developing an interest in the globalised world, enjoying the process of self-discovery, and avoiding stress during foundational years.

Jaishankar spoke of the importance of discipline, teamwork, and preparation instilled during one's time in school, which he credited for his success in diplomacy.

"The first message is that everything they told you to do in school is good and true. The preparation, discipline, teamwork, skills, confidence, and even personal turnout have stood us in good stead throughout our lives," he said.

Drawing from his career, he noted how these qualities enabled him to "outprepare and outthink" in negotiations, underscoring the importance of habits formed in school.

"I've spent most of my life in the world of diplomacy, and in diplomacy, you are negotiating all the time, and to negotiate, you have to really outprepare and outthink... You and your competitors can only outprepare and outthink them if you carry those good virtues which teachers tried to instil in us, which are to do your homework, figure it out, prepare, and try to anticipate what is coming. And those qualities, those habits, as I said, really have stood me in very good stead all these years," the EAM stated.

Jaishankar's second message focused on embracing the globalised world.

"We live in globalised times; the world shapes everything we do. The world awaiting students today is radically different--a world of AI, tech, drones, space, and green hydrogen," he remarked, urging students to recognise the profound impact of global changes and prepare for a future driven by innovation.

Encouraging self-discovery, Jaishankar's third piece of advice was to "enjoy yourself to discover yourself."

He stressed the importance of these formative years in building a strong foundation without the pressure of certainty about the future.

"These are the years you don't have to be absolutely certain about what you are going to do in life. You absorb, learn, and remember, and this becomes the foundation on which you are built," he added.

His fourth message was a call to avoid stress, encouraging students to embrace their school journey with curiosity and openness.

Reflecting on his time at TAFS, Jaishankar also highlighted how the school taught him to prepare, work in teams, and contribute to organisations - skills that later enabled him to lead.

The EAM also took to X to wish the students all success in their future pursuits.

"Joined my alma mater, The Air Force School #TAFS today in Delhi to celebrate its 70th Raising Day. Highlighted some messages for our younger generation - take the best from school, develop an interest in the world, enjoy schooling and discover yourself, and don't get stressed. Wishing young friends all success for their future endeavours," he stated in the post on X. (ANI)

