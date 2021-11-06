Kabul [Afghanistan], November 6 (ANI): Two suspects have been arrested by the Taliban in the murder of four female activists in the Afghan city of Mazar-i-Sharif in the northern Balkh province, reported Sputnik.

Unidentified persons shot four women engaged in human rights activities, in particular, fighting for women's rights in Afghanistan, said Sputnik citing a source in Balkh province.

Also Read | Baby With A Tail: Brazilian Baby Born With a 'True Human Tail' With Ball Shaped Mass At The End.

Various violent incidents against women have emerged from the Taliban since the group took control of Afghanistan after the fall of the government in August.

Despite repeated calls from all around the world, the Taliban have failed to deliver its promises on women safety and their assurance of an inclusive government. (ANI)

Also Read | China International Import Expo 2021: Indian Companies Skip Mega Event in Shanghai As Over 3,000 Global Businesses Showcase Products.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)