Kabul [Afghanistan], October 5 (ANI): The Taliban on Tuesday captured 11 terrorists affiliated with Islamic State (IS) group in Kabul, Afghanistan, said a spokesperson for the Interior Ministry, Qari Sayed Khosti.

The Taliban on Monday captured IS operatives from the Bagh-e-Daud area, Xinhua reported.

Also Read | Mark Zuckerberg Loses Nearly $7 Billion in Hours After Facebook, WhatsApp And Instagram Suffer Global Outage: Reports.

The arrests happened after a bomb blast in Kabul on Sunday.

The bomb blast, which targeted a memorial service inside a mosque, reportedly killed eight and injured 20, Xinhua reported. (ANI)

Also Read | Japan PM Fumio Kishida Holds First Telephonic Talks With US President Joe Biden, Agree to Strengthen Alliance.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)