New York, October 5: Mark Zuckerberg lost nearly USD seven billion in a few hours after Facebook, Instagram, and WhatsApp suffered a massive outage on October 4, 2021. After the outage, Zuckerberg's net worth was reduced to USD 20.9 billion. Facebook's stock dropped by 4.9 percent. Since mid-September, the tech giant witnessed a drop of 15 percent, reported Bloomberg. Mark Zuckerberg Eyes Deeper Commerce Integration Across Facebook Apps Including Instagram and Messenger.

As per the media house report, Zukerberg dropped to the fifth spot below Bill Gates on the Bloomberg Billionaires Index. Notably, the Facebook CEO lost USD 19 billion of wealth since September 13. According to the index, Zukerberg had nearly USD 140 billion weeks ago. Facebook, Instagram And WhatsApp Resume: Services of Social Media Apps Resume After Six Hours of Global Outage, Mark Zuckerberg Says 'Sorry For The Disruption'.

On September 13, The Wall Street Journal published series of stories based on a cache of internal documents. These documents reportedly revealed that Facebook had knowledge about a wide range of problems with its products. The documents reportedly revealed that the tech giant downplayed issues like Instagram's harm to teenage girls' mental health and misinformation about the January 6 Capitol riots in public.

These reports drew the attention of government officials. On Monday, before the outage, Facebook Whistlenlower's interview was aired. Nick Clegg, Facebook's vice president of global affairs, told CNN, "I think it gives people comfort to assume that there must be a technological or a technical explanation for the issues of political polarization in the United States."

After six hours of global outage, the services of Facebook, Instagram and WhatsApp resumed. The social media app, photo and video sharing app, and messing app had crashed on Monday evening. Several users across the globe were finding it difficult to use these social media platforms. Zuckerberg apologised for the disruption of services.

