Tokyo [Japan], October 5 (ANI): In his first phone call with a foreign leader since taking office, Japan's new Prime Minister Fumio Kishida held talks with US President Joe Biden on Tuesday.

During the phone call, they confirmed their intention to strengthen the Japanese-US alliance, Kyodo News reported.

In turn, Biden reaffirmed US commitments to defend Japan. (ANI)

