Lahore, Jun 11 (PTI) Two terrorists of the banned Tehreek-i-Taliban Pakistan (TTP), who were involved in the murder of a Polish engineer and an attack on the army personnel in Pakistan's tribal region, have been arrested.

According to a spokesperson of the Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD) of the Punjab Police, the TTP militants were arrested on June 1 in a joint operation by the spy agency ISI and the CTD in Rawalpindi, some 250kms from Lahore. They are identified as Kaleemullah and Farid Khan.

Engineer Piotr Stanczak had been abducted from Attock, near Rawalpindi, in 2008 and he was beheaded in 2009 by the arrested suspects, he said.

A seven-minute horrific video was delivered to reporters in February 2009 that showed beheading of the Polish engineer by militants. Stanczak remained in captivity for four months as his captors wanted release of some TTP prisoners by the government.

The spokesperson said Kaleemullah confessed to investigators that he took part in the beheading of Stanczak while Khan said he had kept him in his custody.

Both terrorists were planning to target the building of an intelligence agency. Explosives have been recovered from them.

A case has been registered against both suspects under section 3/4 Explosive Substances Act and 7 Anti-Terrorism Act 1997.

The terrorists also confessed to have attacked the army personnel in South Waziristan.

