Imran Khan Turns His Focus Towards India, Offers to Share Pakistan’s Cash Transfer Programme With India Amid Rising Cases in His Own Country

Islamabad, June 11: Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan on Thursday turned his focus towards India highlighting the impact of coronavirus in his neighbouring nation. Khan's statement comes at a time when his own country is reeling under the COVID-19 pandemic. Taking to Twitter, the Pakistani Prime Minister quoted a report saying that 34 percent of households across India will not be able to survive for more than a week without additional assistance due to low income because of COVID-19 lockdown.

The Pakistani Prime Minister offered help to India by saying that he is ready to share with India the successful cash transfer programme of Pakistan to help Indians overcome the economic issues faced by them during the 2 month nationwide shutdown. "I am ready to offer help & share our successful cash transfer prog, lauded internationally for its reach & transparency, with India", Khan tweeted. Pakistan Records Highest Single-Day Spike of 5,387 Cases; WHO Urges 'Intermittent Lockdown'.

Here's the tweet by Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan:

Acc to this report, 34% of households across India will not be able to survive for more than a week without add assistance. I am ready to offer help & share our successful cash transfer prog, lauded internationally for its reach & transparency, with India.https://t.co/CcvUf6wERM — Imran Khan (@ImranKhanPTI) June 11, 2020

So far, Pakistan has recorded 1,13,702 COVID-19 cases till Wednesday. It is the second highest in South Asia after India, with death toll touching 2,255. Khan has been facing criticism from medical professionals and opposition leaders in Pakistan for easing lockdown restrictions in Pakistan. Khan said the ailing economy of Pakistan would collapse and the poorest among the country’s 220 million would suffer the most for prolonged lockdowns. On June 9, Pakistan recorded more than 100 deaths in a single day due to coronavirus for the first time since the count was recorded in mid-March.

