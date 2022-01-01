Kabul [Afghanistan], January 1 (ANI): The Taliban's local affiliates have said that they have stopped the Pakistani military from erecting barbed-wire fences and outposts in Afghanistan's western Nimroz province, reported local media.

The Pakistani military personnel reportedly wanted to build their outpost on Afghanistan soil in Chahar Burjak district of Nimroz province, reported Khaama Press.

The Pakistani military went up to 15 kilometres inside Afghanistan and wanted to build check posts, said eyewitnesses and residents of the bordering district.

Pakistan has not commented on the matter so far.

This comes a week after the Taliban's provincial head of the General Directorate of Intelligence (GDI) destroyed the barbed wire of the Pakistani military in eastern Nangarhar province and warned them of repercussions in case they build fences on Afghan soil.

The two countries have been at loggerheads over the nearly 2,400 kilometres of Durand Line which has always been a matter of conflict and chaos between the two sides especially after Pakistan started erecting fences on the line, according to Khaama Press. (ANI)

