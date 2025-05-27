London, May 27 (PTI) Tata Steel UK has taken another major step in its journey to produce green steel, with a new contract awarded to JASO Industrial Cranes, a leading manufacturer of process cranes globally.

As part of Tata Steel's 1.25 billion pound investment in sustainable steel production at Port Talbot in the UK, JASO will supply seven high-capacity process girder cranes to support the operation of the plant's Electric Arc Furnace (EAF) facility.

When fully operational in 2028, Tata Steel's Electric Arc Furnace will be one of the largest in the world and reduce the site's carbon emissions by 90 per cent - equivalent to five million tonnes of CO2 a year.

Key components of the contract with JASO Cranes include 500-tonne capacity cranes for handling liquid steel ladles, essential for the efficient operation of the new steelmaking facility, two 80-tonne scrap cranes to feed the Electric Arc Furnace via an integrated conveyor system, ensuring a steady supply of raw materials, and two 35-tonne cranes for electrode maintenance, supporting the ongoing operation of the plant's advanced equipment.

Stuart Lloyd, Project Manager for the Cranes Project, said: "We are excited to strengthen our longstanding partnership with JASO on this crucial part of our 1.25 billion pound transformation.

"Back in 2019, we worked with JASO to replace our 60-year-old North Charging Crane, which lifted hot metal ladles to charge the Steel Plant's converters with molten iron. We have built on the lessons learned from that project to help guide this exciting next phase of our green steelmaking journey," Lloyd said.

"These seven new, high-capacity process cranes will play a pivotal role in connecting different parts of our cutting-edge Electric Arc Furnace facility, enabling low-emission steel production in South Wales for many years to come."

Raul Fernandez, Marketing and Sales Director at JASO Industrial Cranes said: "We are extremely proud to continue delivering cutting-edge engineering solutions for high-profile projects like this one in Port Talbot".

"This order marks both the largest and most impactful project in our company's history. It is truly a privilege to play a key role in the UK steel industry's transition to a stronger and more sustainable future."

India-based Tata Steel owns the UK's largest steelworks of 3 million tonnes per annum (MTPA) at Port Talbot in South Wales and employs around 8,000 people across all its operations in that country.

As part of its efforts to reduce carbon emissions, the company is transitioning from the blast furnace route to the low-emission electric arc furnace process, which will utilise the locally available scrap.

