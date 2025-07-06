Monte Carlo [Monaco], July 6 (ANI): Team Sea Sakthi from Kumaraguru College of Technology in India has been awarded the Communication Prize at the 12th Monaco Energy Boat Challenge, making a significant impression at one of the world's most prestigious maritime sustainability competitions, according to the Yatch Club De Monaco statement.

The team's recognition comes as part of a remarkable international showcase that brought together 42 teams from 20 nationalities, involving more than 1,000 students in the pursuit of cleaner marine propulsion technologies.

The Monaco Energy Boat Challenge, organised by Yacht Club de Monaco with support from the Prince Albert II of Monaco Foundation, UBS, BMW, and SBM Offshore, has established itself as the premier event for testing and developing sustainable maritime innovations, as per Yatch Club De Monaco.

This year's competition was dominated by UniBoAT - University of Bologna Argonauts Team from Italy, who were crowned the overall 2025 MEBC Champion for the fourth time, having previously won in 2021, 2022, and 2023.

According to Yatch Club De Monaco, the competition featured four distinct categories: AI Class for autonomous boats, Energy Class for standardised hulls testing different technologies, SeaLab Class focusing on hydrogen projects, and Open Sea Class for zero-emission prototypes up to 25 meters that can accommodate at least three people.

For half of Team Sea Sakthi's members, the Monaco competition represented their first international travel experience, yet they distinguished themselves not only through their technical prowess but also through their collaborative spirit.

The Indian team exemplified the event's philosophy of knowledge sharing when they provided assistance to the French team Nereides in the paddocks, demonstrating the international cooperation that defines the competition's culture of open-source expertise exchange.

The Communication Prize recognises teams that excel in presenting their innovations and engaging with the broader maritime community about sustainable technologies.

Team Sea Sakthi's achievement highlights India's growing presence in the global conversation about maritime sustainability and clean energy solutions. Their success comes at a time when the competition has reached new milestones, with technological advances showing battery storage capacity nearly doubling over four years while improving safety standards.

Team Sea Sakthi's victory adds to India's expanding footprint in international maritime innovation, representing not just their institution but the country's commitment to developing sustainable marine technologies.

Their recognition alongside winners from Italy, Belgium, Spain, Denmark, Austria, France, and Hungary demonstrates the truly global nature of the push toward cleaner maritime solutions, with the next generation of engineers leading the charge toward a more sustainable future for the boating industry. (ANI)

