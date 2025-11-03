Tel Aviv [Israel], November 3 (ANI/TPS): Earlier on Monday, Israeli forces in southern Gaza eliminated a number of terrorists who approached them after crossing the "Yellow Line." The IDF (Israel Defense Forces) did not provide a specific number of terrorists killed.

The Yellow Line marks the areas where Israeli forces are continuing to operate under the Gaza ceasefire agreement: Israel controls everything to the east, north and south of the line and Hamas and other terrorists are prohibited from crossing it.

Also Read | Nepal Avalanche: At Least 7 Dead Including 5 Foreign Climbers at Yalung Ri Peak in Dolakha.

The IDF said they posed an "immediate threat" to its forces and, immediately after they were spotted, its forces from the air and ground opened fire on the terrorists.

"IDF forces in the Southern Command are deployed in the area in accordance with the outline of the ceasefire agreement and will continue to operate to eliminate any immediate threat," it said. (ANI/TPS)

Also Read | Was Pakistani Bayraktar TB2 Drone Fly Over Delhi? Fact Check Debunks Viral Unverified Claim.

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)