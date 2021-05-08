Third consignment of 25000 doses of Remdesivir from Gilead sciences reaches India on Saturday (Twitter/Taranjit Singh Sandhu)

New Delhi [India], May 8 (ANI): The third consignment consisting of 25000 doses of Remdesivir from American biopharmaceutical company Gilead Sciences reached India on Saturday.

The information was shared by Taranjit Singh Sandhu, Ambassador of India to the United States on Twitter.

"Third consignment from @GileadSciences of 25000 doses of Remdesivir from United States reach India! 180000 doses have reached so far. More to follow. Thank you @GileadSciences!" tweeted Sandhu.

Gilead Sciences, the developer of antiviral drug Remdesivir had sent more than 1.8 lakh vials to India.

Last month, Gilead spokesperson had told Sputnik that it will provide all its licensing partners in India with the technical support for the addition of new manufacturing facilities but will not send any more specialists there.

Several countries around the globe including the UK, Russia, and the US have extended support to India as it continues to struggle with the increase in its health infrastructure needs.

India reported 4,01,078 new COVID-19 cases, and 4,187 deaths in the last 24 hours, according to the Union Health Ministry. (ANI)

