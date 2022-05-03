Brussels [Belgium], May 3 (ANI/Sputnik): About 3,000 containers and 5,000 vehicles destined for Russia are being checked or blocked in Belgian ports due to European sanctions against Moscow, a representative of the Belgian customs service told Sputnik.

"As of now, 2,980 containers and 4,876 vehicles are being checked in Belgian ports," the representative said.

The official added that 876 cars -- expensive cars, the cost of which exceeds 50,000 euros (USD 52,538) and the export of which from the EU to Russia is prohibited under the anti-Russian sanctions -- were detained.

The goods that fell under sanctions and turned out to be blocked in the European country will be able to leave Belgian ports as soon as a new destination is determined, the official noted. (ANI/Sputnik)

