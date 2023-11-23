Bangkok, Nov 23 (PTI) RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat will on Friday inaugurate the World Hindu Congress here in Thailand's capital which will bring together thinkers, activists and leaders to deliberate on issues and challenges faced by the Hindus across the globe and discuss ways to address them.

The third edition of the once-in-four-year World Hindu Congress (WHC) will have ‘Jayasya Aayatanam Dharmah' (translated, Dharma, the Abode of Victory) and comprise seven parallel conferences to articulate the values, creativity and entrepreneurial spirit of the Hindus.

“The parallel conferences will provide space to discuss and deliberate upon the opportunities and challenges facing Hindus across the world and how to address them valiantly,” Sameer Panda, a member of the organising team of the event, said.

Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) General Secretary Dattatreya Hosabale, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, spiritual leaders such as Mata Amritanandamayi, Yogendra Giri, Delhi University Vice Chancellor Yogesh Singh, entrepreneurs including Sridhar Vembu, Narendra Murkumbi, author Vikram Sampath, scientist Anand Ranganathan are expected to speak at the three-day conference.

Besides, political and business leaders from countries such as Kenya, Australia, Suriname, Germany, New Zealand, and Thailand are also expected to attend the conference.

The WHC enables all Hindu leaders, activists, thinkers and influencers to come together and work towards a common vision and also provide a platform to connect, share, ideas and inspire each other for the greater common good, Panda said.

According to the WHC website, the event is also a place where critical issues impacting Hindus such as denial of human rights, discrimination and downright physical and cultural assaults are expected to be addressed.

India and Southeast Asia share common religious and cultural values that find expression in language, arts, architecture and tradition, the organisers said, adding, magnificent symbols of a shared heritage can be seen in Wat Phra Si Rattana Satsadaram (Thailand), Angkor Wat and Phnom Kulen (Cambodia), Prambanan and Borobudur (Indonesia), Bagan (Myanmar), Kedaram (Malaysia), Cham Temple, M Son (Vietnam) and Vat Phou (Laos).

The earlier editions of the WHC were held in Delhi in 2014 and Chicago in 2018.

