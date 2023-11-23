Doha, November 23: The USS Thomas Hudner, a US Navy destroyer, shot down multiple attack drones launched from Houthi-controlled areas in Yemen, reported Al Jazeera citing the US Central Command (CENTCOM). The ship downed the drones without sustaining any damage or injuries. The drones were launched over the Red Sea.

The USS Thomas Hudner is a guided-missile destroyer, that shot down "multiple one-way attack drones" launched on Thursday morning, CENTCOM said in a post on popular social media site, X, formerly Twitter. The Houthi rebels, who are associated with Iran's alliances, have been launching drones and threats against Israel. Statements from the militant groups responsible have said the assaults are in response to US support for Israel in the war in Gaza. Israeli Ship ‘Galaxy Leader’ Hijacked by Houthi Group in Red Sea With Atleast 52 People Onboard: Report.

US assets held in the Middle East have come under increased fire since the commencement of the Gaza conflict on October 7. US forces that have been deployed in Iraq and Syria have been attacked at least 66 times during this time, causing injuries to more than 60 personnel, the US Pentagon has said.

CENTCOM has confirmed that there was no damage to the USS Thomas Hudner or its crew. CENTCOM said on their X post, "On the morning (Yemen time) of November 23, the USS Thomas Hudner (DDG 116) shot down multiple one-way attack drones launched from Houthi-controlled areas in Yemen. The drones were shot down while the U.S. warship was on patrol in the Red Sea. The ship and crew sustained no damage or injury."

Since the start of the war in Gaza, Yemen's Houthi rebels have declared themselves part of the "axis of resistance" of Iran's allies and launched a series of drones and missiles towards Israel, reported Al Jazeera. The Houthi rebels claimed a "cruise missile" that was intercepted by Israel on Wednesday heading for the south of the country.

"Until the Israeli aggression against the Palestinian people in Gaza and the West Bank stops" Houthi operations would continue said Yahya Saree, the spokesperson for the Houthis' armed wing. On Sunday, the Houthis seized an Israel-linked cargo vessel with an international crew of 25 at the entrance to the Red Sea, as they threatened to target Israeli shipping. A US military official said it was "a flagrant violation of international law". Houthi Ship Hijacking Video: Houthis Release Footage Showing How Armed Militants Used Helicopter To Hijack India-Bound Israel-Linked Vessel in Red Sea.

On Wednesday, the US announced its first significant retaliatory strikes on Iran-backed armed groups targeting it in Iraq, striking several positions of the Kataib Hezbollah militia, also known as Hezbollah Brigades, south of Bagdad, killing at least eight fighters. Iraq's government condemned the assault as an "unacceptable violation of Iraqi sovereignty", stating the US government had not coordinated with Iraq in advance of the offensive.

