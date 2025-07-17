Peshawar, Jul 17 (PTI) The Counter-Terrorism Department and police killed three most-wanted terrorists of the banned Fitna Khawarij Darrar in northwest Pakistan, officials said.

The joint intelligence-based operation was conducted by the CTD and police in Bannu district bordering North Waziristan on Wednesday night.

The slain terrorists have been identified as Mudassir alias Mudassari, Turaab alias Umar Khattab alias Malang, and Muhammad Hussain alias Muaz, the officials said.

According to a police official, the three terrorists were involved in multiple targeted killings of law enforcement personnel, including police officials Kamran, Nusrat, Sikandar, and ASI Asghar.

They were also behind several attacks on Bannu Cantt and city police stations, as well as the Mirakhel incident, the official said.

Regional Police Officer, Bannu, Sajjad Khan and District Police Officer Saleem Abbas Kulachi, Bannu region, CTD, and the local police successfully neutralised the high-value targets, according to the officials.

A Kalashnikov rifle with three magazines, a pistol and a locally-made improvised explosive device (IED) were recovered from the spot.

IGP Zulfiqar Hameed lauded the efforts of the CTD and Bannu police, saying that this operation has dealt a major blow to the Khawarij network.

He said operations against terrorists will continue relentlessly until the last threat is eliminated.

