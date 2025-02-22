Louisville, Feb 21 (AP) Police say three people were shot and killed at a motor vehicle office in Louisville on Friday.

Louisville Metro Police Department Maj. Donald Boeckman told reporters officers found one person dead at the scene and another two wounded. The two wounded were taken to hospitals and died of their wounds.

He said there's no ongoing threat to public. (AP)

